Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Where to shop for 10 oz. Khaki welding shirts
channel image
Gerald W. Brister, Welder
2 Subscribers
84 views
Published 17 hours ago

'I'm a khaki-colored cousin in a blue collar world."  Along with my crisp white welding caps, I get asked often where I buy my signature 10 oz. welding shirts.

Keywords
welding instructionpipeline weldingwelding tips and tricksgerald w bristerwelding lifelapcolouisiana arm pad companywelding shirtspipe welder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket