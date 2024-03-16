Marsha Blackburn Rips into HHS Sec. Becerra About Status of Unaccompanied Minors

At a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questioned HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra about unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border. Over 85,000 are MISSING in the USA with estimates being higher.





