Marsha Blackburn Rips into HHS Sec. Becerra About Status of Unaccompanied Minors
Published Yesterday

At a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questioned HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra about unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border.   Over 85,000 are MISSING in the USA with estimates being higher. 


Marsha Blackburn Absolutely Lights Into HHS Sec. Becerra About Status Of Unaccompanied Migrant Kids coming across the border. 

