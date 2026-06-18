Hunger Games at the White House: Exposing the US-Iran Peace Deal as a Distraction PSYOP

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The US-Iran "peace deal" is just the latest trailer for a movie you don't want to see. Jeff Berwick and @RealStewPeters reveal the real feature is the collapse of the current financial system, the destruction of the supply chain, and the attempt to herd what remains of humanity into digital open-air prisons. They are using the left-right paradigm and the fake peacemaking to keep you paralyzed. They want you debating the tweets while they shut down the farms.
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