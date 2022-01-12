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Jesus Detests The Liar And Delights In The Honest - Proverbs 12:22 (NIV)
22 The Lord detests lying lips,
but he delights in people who are trustworthy.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Liars are easy to detect over time.
Half-Truthers are more treacherous.
The Virtuous are respected by God and man.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2yc88umc
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