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Alerts for real people with real brains that work-
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63 views • August 31, 2020
I invite you to some common sense education and then some- Increase your volume for the last half of this video so that you can hear what the CIA Agent is saying about Bill Gates Covid19 Virus being an alternative to putting bullets in the heads of Christians, angry people, and fanatics-
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