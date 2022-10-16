Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 28 - October 14, 2022

Alex hosted his 28th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on October 14, 2022. The webinar was just over two hours and 9 minutes in length. This webinar included an explosive 20-minute monologue. Alex answered questions throughout. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and nine minutes, Alex answered 32 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* Are the Light Zones of high frequency helping us to transition to 5D?

* Are those of us here on earth during the great awakening lying in stasis in the future elsewhere?

* Did they hire 87,000 IRS Agents of 87,000 Federal Marshals?

* What do you know of the Arcturians and their mission regarding the evolution of the earth?

* Why will the military take over countries and place them under Martial Law?

* How does mind-reading technology work to control, confuse and manipulate?

* Do you know any specifics relating to angels helping humanity?

* After malevolent non-humans and tech are removed from the planet, what steps would help stabilize things worldwide?

* Is exopolitics in chaos?

* What do you think of Ascended Masters?

* Is it safe to travel over the next couple of months?

* What form of ET contact will take place?

* If Enki is back in our solar system, will we start to reactivate our original Adamic 12-strand DNA?

* Will America have the EBS happen anytime soon?

* Why did Trump push the carrot?

* And Many More!

Funds from this video stream will be given to Alex Collier, and help us bring your Alex Collier regularly. Please do not miss this amazing opportunity to see Alex Collier on video stream and, of course, provide him with some income.

* The music in the trailer is just in the trailer and not the full webinar.

To see older Alex Collier webinar replays, please check out: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexcollierofficial

If you want to know more about Alex Collier, you can visit his website: https://www.alexcollier.org. You can also view his past live webinars at: https://alexcollier.tv. You can purchase a ticket to Alex's latest live webinar at: https://alexcollier.live. If you would like to speak with Alex Collier directly, he offers 1-to-1 calls via Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, and you can book a time here: https://alexcollier.me. You can also visit Alex Collier's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/alexcollierofficial