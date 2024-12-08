FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 135:1-7, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241207

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH and EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL OLAM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Song of Ascents - Praise the Lord!

Praise to You, EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD in Creation and Redemption

Praise to You LORD!

I praise the Name of the LORD; Let us praise our EL OLAM, O you servants of our LORD!

2 We who stand in the house of the LORD, in the courts of the house of our GOD,

3 I praise You, LORD, for You are good; I will sing praises to Your Name, for it is pleasant.

4 For You, EL OLAM have chosen Jacob for Yourself,

Israel for Your special treasure.

5 For I know that You, EL OLAM are great, and You are above all gods.

6 Whatever You EL OLAM pleases You do, in heaven and in earth, in the seas and in all deep places.

7 You JEHOVAH cause the vapors to ascend from the ends of the earth; You make lightning for the rain; You bring

the wind out of Your treasures. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 135:1-7 personalized NKJV).

****