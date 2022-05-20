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Prophetic Update Ominous Red Sky in China Only Days After Seer Prophesies of a Pre-Warning Red Moon
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327 views • May 20, 2022
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Our Lady Comments to Luz de Maria on May 1: Children, you treat the fact that the firmament is warning you as a spectacle… The moon will turn red and with it human suffering and pain will increase. Pray, cry out and fast if your health allows
And on May 7 St Michael says to Luz: THE MAN OF GOD REMAINS VIGILANT. The earth will shake, the reddish moon announces the proximity of pain and of the Warning.
Dear brothers and sisters, the warnings are very clear. No longer prolong your repentance and conversion to the Lord. Make a general confession, pray the daily rosary.
We pray for you all...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqUJvgYZW2c
Our Lady Comments to Luz de Maria on May 1: Children, you treat the fact that the firmament is warning you as a spectacle… The moon will turn red and with it human suffering and pain will increase. Pray, cry out and fast if your health allows
And on May 7 St Michael says to Luz: THE MAN OF GOD REMAINS VIGILANT. The earth will shake, the reddish moon announces the proximity of pain and of the Warning.
Dear brothers and sisters, the warnings are very clear. No longer prolong your repentance and conversion to the Lord. Make a general confession, pray the daily rosary.
We pray for you all...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqUJvgYZW2c
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