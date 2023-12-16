Woman suffers MODERNA VAXX poison induced strokes & Bell's palsy

"Beth Booker (she/her) @itsbethbooker founder of @itsgraciepr | top 100 pr pros 2023 | seen in @todayshow @wsj @rollingstone + more | public perception expert. 📰 publicist 🦩 fl 🏳️🌈 former ally, current member 🪐 prob wearing a crop top"
###
"Always trying to keep it real over here, and jokes on me because after I rewatched this, my speech is already slurring, and my face is already drooping. Luckily I have steroids on hand to help try to nip my numbness from taking over, but so far, no dice. #hemiplegicmigraine #bellspalsy #migrainelife"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/Cqd9NmTpM3g/
###
"10:30pm, just over 12 hours after my vaccine was given, my arm feels like jello and hurts and my head hurts from my eyes down to my jaw— I feel like I’m battling a hangover headache from doing 10 Jameson shots— not that I would ever do that…Time to sleep this baby off!"
https://twitterDOTcom/itsbethbooker/status/1390337839162867713
###
"I got a Moderna vaccine back in April.
- I had mild post-shot symptoms after my second, but nothing horrible
- I haven't gotten breakthrough Covid
- I wear my mask, but still go out and enjoy life
My experience represents the vast majority of vaccine experiences. ✌🏼"
https://twitterDOTcom/itsbethbooker/status/1448393909982347273
###
"1 year ago I was on a plane to CLT. 2 days later I began feeling off. I was dizzy & my arm was starting to go numb. I changed my flight that was scheduled for the following evening to one that was in 2 hours. 12 hrs later I was admitted to the hospital for a possible stroke."
https://twitterDOTcom/itsbethbooker/status/1591236674037719041
###
"Vaccines save lives. 💉🤙🏻 Proud to have gotten mine! Cheers to shot girl Summer. ❤️"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/CNV0fLEptFw/
###
Leon Bridges - Coming Home
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=MTrKkqE9p1o
Mirrored - bootcamp
