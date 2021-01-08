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Cannabis Stocks Skyrocketing in 2021!!!
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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37 views • January 08, 2021
The C3 Fund estimates a triple-digit growth for the cannabis sector in 2021. The cannabis market is as hot as ever post-election, as the C3 Fund's performance continues to roll MJ & POTX.

Too many investors follow their emotions. Some people struggle to separate their emotions from their investment decisions and follow a reactive cycle of excessive optimism and fear, which generally leads to poor decisions at the worst possible times.

The C3 Fund doesn’t trade based on emotions, our A.I. based algorithm ranks investment opportunities based on their probability of benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, events, and identify stocks with the greatest potential for appreciation.

Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 622 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
Keywords
stocksinvestingpot stocks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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