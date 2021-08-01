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Dr Mike Yeadon, Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Associate Prof Michael Palmer & Taylor Hudak speaking at the Interdisciplinary Symposium organised by D4CE. 30/7/21
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104 views • August 01, 2021
Panel Discussion on Covid19 Vaccinations with Dr Mike Yeadon, Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Associate Prof Michael Palmer & Taylor Hudak speaking on the second day of the Interdisciplinary Symposium organised by Doctors for Covid Ethics (doctors4covidethics.org) and hosted by UK Column (ukcolumn.org)
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