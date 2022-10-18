Dr Naomi Wolf: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Knew the Vaccine was not Safe

https://gnews.org/articles/t53507076
Summary：10/06/2022 Dr Naomi Wolf: CDC’s V-safe data set confirms that in absolutely horrific detail millions of Americans were severely injured after getting COVID vaccination. Rochelle Walensky, who was in charge of the matter, knew all this and kept saying it’s safe and effective. It's a mass murder at a massive scale.
