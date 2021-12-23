Portal 12/12 Insights

Recorded on 12/12/21

Are you feeling this? Energies have been so high and intense the past couple of days and today has been a roller coaster. So as guided I went into meditation at 12pm today to be in the zone for 12.12 on 12/12 and had some insights. I went for a walk in the woods to reflect on this and to ground my energies and found myself doing this video!



Please share in the comments any similar insights you have experienced in this energy burst.



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