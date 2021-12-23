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Portal 12/12 Insights
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71 views • December 23, 2021
Recorded on 12/12/21
Are you feeling this? Energies have been so high and intense the past couple of days and today has been a roller coaster. So as guided I went into meditation at 12pm today to be in the zone for 12.12 on 12/12 and had some insights. I went for a walk in the woods to reflect on this and to ground my energies and found myself doing this video!
Please share in the comments any similar insights you have experienced in this energy burst.
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.
If you wish to you may donate to my work at Paypal.me/riverhealer
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place. Hang on in there. keep on shining! Much Love x
Are you feeling this? Energies have been so high and intense the past couple of days and today has been a roller coaster. So as guided I went into meditation at 12pm today to be in the zone for 12.12 on 12/12 and had some insights. I went for a walk in the woods to reflect on this and to ground my energies and found myself doing this video!
Please share in the comments any similar insights you have experienced in this energy burst.
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.
If you wish to you may donate to my work at Paypal.me/riverhealer
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place. Hang on in there. keep on shining! Much Love x
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