BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Portal 12/12 Insights
Indigo River
Indigo River
8 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • December 23, 2021
Recorded on 12/12/21
Are you feeling this? Energies have been so high and intense the past couple of days and today has been a roller coaster. So as guided I went into meditation at 12pm today to be in the zone for 12.12 on 12/12 and had some insights. I went for a walk in the woods to reflect on this and to ground my energies and found myself doing this video!

Please share in the comments any similar insights you have experienced in this energy burst.

If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.

If you wish to you may donate to my work at Paypal.me/riverhealer

For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer

Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place. Hang on in there. keep on shining! Much Love x
Keywords
depressionmeditationportalaustraliapredictionsolsticeempowermentstarseedsrebirthtarotwinter solsticelightworkerlife pathindigo childrentarot readinglive your truthfind your truthprediction decemberenergy update5d ascension1212portalwhats happeningdecember portaldecember predictionempress
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy