Episode #114 - Why Most Men Stay Stuck | Meta Mystics Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
11 followers
1
20 views • 1 day ago

Most men aren’t lazy.

They’re conditioned, distracted, and leaking energy without realising it.


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave joins the Meta Mystics Podcast for a raw conversation on why so many men feel stuck mentally, physically, and spiritually despite doing “all the right things.”


This episode explores:


🔹 Why motivation fails without discipline

🔹 How mindset operates in levels

🔹 Where modern habits quietly drain energy

🔹 Why embodiment is the missing link in most personal development

🔹 What it actually takes to break self-sabotage patterns


Todd also breaks down why awareness alone isn’t enough and how real change requires responsibility, structure, and the willingness to let outdated identities die.


If you feel called to more, but keep falling back into the same loops, this conversation will help you see where the trap is and how to step beyond it.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Jonathon and Sean via any of the links below:


Podcast - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/meta-mystics--5795466

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/metamystics111/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@metamysticspodcast


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for weekly conversations on conscious masculinity, healing and human potential. 🌎


🚩 SHARE this episode with one man who needs to hear this conversation and leave a comment with your biggest take away.


✨ Please don’t forget to give the podcast a like because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎

Keywords
personaldevelopmentpodcastepisodespiritualgrowthconsciousman7masculineawakeningmensworkwhymostmenstaystuckmodernmasculinitycrisisdisciplineequalsfreedommensmindset selfmasteryembodimenttraining
