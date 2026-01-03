Episode #114 - Why Most Men Stay Stuck | Meta Mystics Podcast

Most men aren’t lazy.

They’re conditioned, distracted, and leaking energy without realising it.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave joins the Meta Mystics Podcast for a raw conversation on why so many men feel stuck mentally, physically, and spiritually despite doing “all the right things.”





This episode explores:





🔹 Why motivation fails without discipline

🔹 How mindset operates in levels

🔹 Where modern habits quietly drain energy

🔹 Why embodiment is the missing link in most personal development

🔹 What it actually takes to break self-sabotage patterns





Todd also breaks down why awareness alone isn’t enough and how real change requires responsibility, structure, and the willingness to let outdated identities die.





If you feel called to more, but keep falling back into the same loops, this conversation will help you see where the trap is and how to step beyond it.





