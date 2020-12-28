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What Happened To Us On The Way To Civilization
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27 views • December 28, 2020
What happened to us, on our way to becoming civilized? Why have things not improved in the way and to the degree we think they should have? We are materially better off, no one argues this, but this is the point. Our material prosperity has not improved our lives in the way we think it ought to have. Have we not traded relationships and love and charity for goods and services? We are the church and we have sold our promise for what turned out to have little value. Learn what can be done.
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