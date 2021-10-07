Canada issues Mandatory Vaccination | Forced DOOR to DOOR VAXX for ALL in 4 - 8 WEEKS

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Australian FORCED VACCINATION For Everyone coming in 4-8 weeks.
GLOBALISTS FINALLY ADMIT IN COURT THAT DOUBLE VACCINATED ARE 13 TIMES MORE LIKELY TO SPREAD COVID.
An Australian court case has some shocking results that actually come as no surprise to anyone except the vaccinated sheep.
Also revealed which again comes as no surprise ....the Vaccine has never been fully studied for safety concerns.
Mirrored - wil paranormal