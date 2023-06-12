Captain Beefheart - Electricity

On 27 January 1968 Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band performed on the beach at Cannes, France, in front of the Martinez Hotel. They were in Cannes to perform at the MIDEM music festival. It was filmed for the French TV show Bouton Rouge.
The videos of Electricity and Sure ‘Nuff ‘N Yes I Do are a fantastic document of a tight band on the rise:
Singin' through you to me
Thunderbolts caught easily
Shouts the truth peacefully
Electricity
[Verse 1]
High voltage man kisses night to bring the light
To those who need to hide their shadow deed
Go into bright, find the light
And know that friends don’t mind just how you grow
[Chorus 1]
Midnight cowboy stained in black
Reads dark roads without a map
To free-seeking electricity
Seeking electricity
Midnight cowboy stained in black
Reads dark roads without a map
To free-seeking electricity
Seeking electricity
[Verse 2]
Lighthouse beacon straight ahead
Straight ahead across black seas to free
Seeking electricity
High voltage man kisses night
To bring the light to those who need to hide
Their shadow deed
Hide their shadow deed
High voltage man kisses night
To bring the light to those who need to hide
Their shadow deed
Hide their shadow deed
[Outro]
Seek electricity
Seek electricity
Electricity
Seek electricity
Seek electricity
Seek electricity
Seek electricity
Electricity
