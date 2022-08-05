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Meet a real Native of Massachusetts, born and raised outside of Boston. Battlefields and monuments were his play ground. Now a Farmer in Michigan. Anyone Can Farm chat with Mark Baker
Listen in on Mark's thoughts on how to homestead and farm, as well as many other topics. Join the live chat at www.BakersGreenAcres.com/Show.