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WITNESS REPORT! HEALTHY MAN DEAD AFTER VACCINATION! STOP TAKING THIS FUCKING SHOT, IT KILLS PEOPLE! (MIRRORED)
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3498 views • September 13, 2021
WITNESS REPORT! HEALTHY MAN DEAD AFTER VACCINATION! STOP TAKING THIS FUCKING SHOT, IT KILLS PEOPLE! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FreiheitsFreund at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R7fTFG43kx4N/
Video taken from Impfschaden Corona. - Why you people doing this?
Telegram: https://t.me/CoronaImpfschaden
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FreiheitsFreund at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R7fTFG43kx4N/
Video taken from Impfschaden Corona. - Why you people doing this?
Telegram: https://t.me/CoronaImpfschaden
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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