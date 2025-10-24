Morning Manna - October 24, 2025 - Romans 12:3 - Faith Friday: The Measure of Faith

Romans 12:3 calls believers to a radical humility—to reject inflated self-opinion and to think with sober judgment, according to the measure of faith God has given each one. Pride distorts perspective; faith restores balance. In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore Paul’s command to think soundly, live proportionally, and serve faithfully within the grace allotted by God. True faith measures itself not by comparison, but by calling, dependence, and gratitude.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com