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Chilling Analysis, Greed Through Privatized Utilities in Texas Was The Problem
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20 views • March 08, 2021
Analysis, Greed Through Privatized Utilities in Texas Was The Problem
my vid about this mess in Texas,
Texas Deep Freeze, Too Bad Trillions Went to DOD and Not for Infrastructure
https://www.brighteon.com/e00fb148-e68a-4f81-88a4-abc87d84fce5
full shows here,
How to end homelessness, Malcolm X assassination update, energy industry price gouging
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/517332-homelessness-malcolmx-texas-energy/
China’s 5G base stations (E1667) 6 Mar, 2021 06:17
https://www.rt.com/shows/keiser-report/517268-china-5g-texas-energy/
Max interviews Tyson Slocum of Public Citizen’s Energy Program about what happened in Texas and solutions to problems with the energy grid across the US
drmenorps youtube channel
http://www.youtube.com/c/drMeno
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
my vid about this mess in Texas,
Texas Deep Freeze, Too Bad Trillions Went to DOD and Not for Infrastructure
https://www.brighteon.com/e00fb148-e68a-4f81-88a4-abc87d84fce5
full shows here,
How to end homelessness, Malcolm X assassination update, energy industry price gouging
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/517332-homelessness-malcolmx-texas-energy/
China’s 5G base stations (E1667) 6 Mar, 2021 06:17
https://www.rt.com/shows/keiser-report/517268-china-5g-texas-energy/
Max interviews Tyson Slocum of Public Citizen’s Energy Program about what happened in Texas and solutions to problems with the energy grid across the US
drmenorps youtube channel
http://www.youtube.com/c/drMeno
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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