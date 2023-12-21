Create New Account
#dog #charlieroo #newzealand happy again #Prednisone miracle steroid for joints nerves
TheOutThereChannel
Published 19 hours ago

Prednisone every 2 days works but hes like a 1 year with super hunger and energy again.. when the pill wears off in 4 days he will random collapse his back legs when working.. so it sure seems to help the joints and nerve singles.. to this aging dog of 13.5 years.. add in probiotics 75 million pill every 2 days works wonders.. both really do work well for him. not sure if can stay on pred though. vet wants to charge $50 a time.. while claiming they are cheap LOL maybe without his added signature? Paul

Keywords
dogcharliefungichristchurchnewzealandmediationearroocolliekelpie

