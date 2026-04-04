The Overcomer Matrix – Abridged version of Ivo Sasek’s speech

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As early as 2016, Ivo Sasek brilliantly explained how to overcome the diabolical forces that deliberately divide and destroy nations and religions. In his moving speech, he not only analyzed these destructive mechanisms but also provided humanity with the key to what he called the “Overcomer Matrix”. In view of the danger of an escalating, hot world war, this key is more relevant than ever. Learn how people from every culture, religion, and other areas of our lives are on the verge of transcending their camps and uniting. “The Overcomer Matrix”− the result of decades of research by Ivo Sasek, summarized for you in 45 minutes!