WTD ep.49 Darrell Rowlands 'fake mass shootings'

Darrell Rowlands joins us on Wake the Dead to discuss the phenomenon of mass shooting events. Darrell has been studying this for many years. He has presented his findings in Philadelphia in 2017 at Mark Passio's 'Fake Ass Christian's' lecture. That is where Sean first heard Darrell present in the clearest terms that our government is producing staged mass shootings to scare the population into accepting the loss of their freedoms. Now that the medical scare has been exhausted, the 'rulers' have resumed their 'daily shooter' terrorism productions. Darrell was scheduled to record this episode a week prior and in that time there has been yet another mass shooting event. We all need to learn the facts about this phenomenon so it no longer has the power to control us. Knowledge destroys the fear which binds us in mental slavery. A very important and informative episode, please enjoy the show.

