WTD ep.49 Darrell Rowlands 'fake mass shootings'

Darrell Rowlands joins us on Wake the Dead to discuss the phenomenon of
mass shooting events. Darrell has been studying this for many years. He
has presented his findings in Philadelphia in 2017 at Mark Passio's
'Fake Ass Christian's' lecture. That is where Sean first heard Darrell
present in the clearest terms that our government is producing staged
mass shootings to scare the population into accepting the loss of their
freedoms. Now that the medical scare has been exhausted, the 'rulers'
have resumed their 'daily shooter' terrorism productions. Darrell was
scheduled to record this episode a week prior and in that time there has
been yet another mass shooting event. We all need to learn the facts
about this phenomenon so it no longer has the power to control us.
Knowledge destroys the fear which binds us in mental slavery. A very
important and informative episode, please enjoy the show.
Find Darrell's work here: https://onegreatworknetwork.com/darrell-rowlandsPlease donate to the show here: https://onegreatworknetwork.com/sean-mccann/donate/
Visit WAKE THE DEAD's online store here: https://www.storefrontier.com/wakethedead
