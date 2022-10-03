Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WTD ep.49 Darrell Rowlands 'fake mass shootings'
56 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published 2 months ago |

Darrell Rowlands joins us on Wake the Dead to discuss the phenomenon of mass shooting events. Darrell has been studying this for many years. He has presented his findings in Philadelphia in 2017 at Mark Passio's 'Fake Ass Christian's' lecture. That is where Sean first heard Darrell present in the clearest terms that our government is producing staged mass shootings to scare the population into accepting the loss of their freedoms. Now that the medical scare has been exhausted, the 'rulers' have resumed their 'daily shooter' terrorism productions. Darrell was scheduled to record this episode a week prior and in that time there has been yet another mass shooting event. We all need to learn the facts about this phenomenon so it no longer has the power to control us. Knowledge destroys the fear which binds us in mental slavery. A very important and informative episode, please enjoy the show.
Find Darrell's work here: https://onegreatworknetwork.com/darrell-rowlandsPlease donate to the show here: https://onegreatworknetwork.com/sean-mccann/donate/
Visit WAKE THE DEAD's online store here: https://www.storefrontier.com/wakethedead

Keywords
second amendmentmind controlpropagandamass shootings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket