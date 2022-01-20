Global Economy Heading Down As Supply Chain Shocks Due to China Ports Locked Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/14/2022 Ben Harnwell: There are various lockdowns through China, including most airports and many ports, causing massive logistics problems. The consequence of closing down these ports is a total blockage of exports from China to the businesses in the West. A supply chain tsunami is coming to the US.