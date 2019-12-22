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I don't want to die! Climate Exploitation of Children (MIRRORED)
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71 views • December 22, 2019
I don't want to die! Climate Exploitation of Children (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/dNnHjmZvYKs
Children are being used as proxies for climate change hysteria across Canada. Ecojustice is acting on behalf of children in taking the Ontario government to court of the relaxation of certain climate laws, and a key child turns out to be the child of a woman who is on the board of the non-profit foundation of "We Don't Have Time" - the green billionaire carbon offset platform that uses Greta as their walking advertisement. The National Post has reported that even 7 year olds are being terrified in class on climate ‘We’re going to die’: Toronto mother says young daughter terrified by school presentation on climate change
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/dNnHjmZvYKs
Children are being used as proxies for climate change hysteria across Canada. Ecojustice is acting on behalf of children in taking the Ontario government to court of the relaxation of certain climate laws, and a key child turns out to be the child of a woman who is on the board of the non-profit foundation of "We Don't Have Time" - the green billionaire carbon offset platform that uses Greta as their walking advertisement. The National Post has reported that even 7 year olds are being terrified in class on climate ‘We’re going to die’: Toronto mother says young daughter terrified by school presentation on climate change
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