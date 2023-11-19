Israeli army strikes Al Fakhoura school in Jabalia refugee camp

International backlash to Israel's military operation in Gaza is growing, as the civilian casualty toll passes 12,000. It's had little impact on the ground offensive, which Israel says is now moving into the next stage. The army has ordered all residents of northern Gaza to relocate south, including the thousands of patients and displaced people in Al Shifa hospital and its launched a strike on a UN school, reinforcing that nowhere in the strip is safe.
Yunus Emre has more.
Mirrored - TRT World
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.