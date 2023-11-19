Create New Account
Israeli army strikes Al Fakhoura school in Jabalia refugee camp
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

International backlash to Israel's military operation in Gaza is growing, as the civilian casualty toll passes 12,000. It's had little impact on the ground offensive, which Israel says is now moving into the next stage. The army has ordered all residents of northern Gaza to relocate south, including the thousands of patients and displaced people in Al Shifa hospital and its launched a strike on a UN school, reinforcing that nowhere in the strip is safe.

Yunus Emre has more.

Mirrored - TRT World

genocidegazaisraeli war crimesjabalia refugee campal fakhoura school

