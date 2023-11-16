When you need a Human Shield, (IDF) in the West Bank - Pickup the Garbageman

When you need a human shield, in the West Bank - pickup the garbageman.
Adding:
UNRWA chief: 70% of people in besieged Gaza Strip have no access to clean water
Adding:
Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City reaches out for the first time after the IDF raid:
▪️Israeli soldiers roam through the wards, they have taken the bodies of killed Palestinians and blew up the water supply;
▪️We have more than 650 patients, 500 medical staff, and over 5,000 displaced people;
▪️The hospital is completely surrounded; food and water supplies are depleted, and the [Israeli] occupation has reached the main water supply line. The conditions are catastrophic, and those inside the hospital are crying out from thirst;
▪️Snipers are everywhere with orders to shoot on sight, preventing movement between buildings; we have lost contact with our colleagues;
▪️Israeli drones won't stop flying over the hospital;
▪️The occupiers are currently holding several families in the hospital warehouse;
▪️We will stay with the wounded and sick, and will leave only with them. We will either live with them or die together with them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.