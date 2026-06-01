Lebanon: Mass evacuation underway in Dahiyeh (south Beirut suburbs) after PM Netanyahu & DM Katz announced incoming strikes on the area

This morning... Mass evacuation underway in Dahiyeh (south Beirut suburbs) after Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz announced incoming strikes on the area.



In a joint statement, they cited alleged Hezbollah ceasefire violations and attacks on northern Israeli towns as justification for hitting what they called "terrorist targets" in Dahiyeh.



Katz: "In response to Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire and shelling of northern communities, Netanyahu and I have ordered the IDF to strike terrorist targets across large parts of Beirut. The fate of Beirut's neighborhoods will mirror that of Israel's northern towns. If there is no quiet in the north, there will be no quiet in Beirut."



He added that IDF operations against Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure in Lebanon are ongoing, with the stated aim of establishing IDF-controlled, "weapons-free zones."

Adding after, about an X post about this today:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns against Zionist strikes on Lebanon, which were announced earlier today by Netanyahu and Katz.

Adding, more from this morning:

⚡️🇮🇱 New incident in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media: Hezbollah attacked a gathering of Israeli army soldiers with a booby-trapped drone in southern Lebanon. Helicopters are working to transport the injured to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.



🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding, from 11:00 PM last night from CENTCOM posting:

CENTCOM claims they intercepted two Iranian missiles targeting their assets in Kuwait.

Adding:

💬🇺🇸 BREAKING | IRAN SUSPENDS TALKS WITH US



Iran's negotiating team has halted all dialogue and text exchanges via mediators, citing continued IDF operations in Lebanon as a violation of ceasefire conditions Tehran considers binding on all fronts.



Iranian officials have demanded an immediate halt to IDF operations in Gaza and Lebanon and full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory. Tehran states there will be no talks until these conditions are met.



The Resistance and Iranian armed forces have also placed on the agenda a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz and activation of additional fronts — including the Bab al-Mandeb strait — as punitive measures against the Zionist regime and its backers.