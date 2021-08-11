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LISTEN UP AMERICA - BRITISH SOLDIERS AND SAS SWITCH TO DEFEND THE PEOPLE - WE WANT MORE OF THIS!
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1245 views • August 11, 2021
About time, the military should know they are there to defend the people, not to act on behalf of the elite swamp as their puppets! A turnaround is needed worldwide!
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