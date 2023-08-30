Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Song Premiere, Premature Release - "Who is Mr Wagner?" - PMC "Wagner" creator Farewell Today - 082923
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
949 Subscribers
37 views
Published 19 hours ago

MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE🎼

Akim Apachev and Chicherina - Who is Mr Wagner?

The music video for the song "Who is Mr Wagner?" from the album "Burn Clearly" was supposed to be released at a different time, with a different edit and on a different occasion, but reality has made its harsh adjustments.


Kick in the door, waving АK-74

All you heard was - «Richard don’t hit me no more! "

This is Russian gangsters out on the dancing floor

Mr. Wagner will play "Summer and Crossbows"


Who is Mr. Wagner? I am Mr. Wagner

Knock-Knock-Knock. This is the Russian Wagner Group!


We are Russian gremlins; up in the sky we're found

Schicklgruber's aeroplanes we smash right to the ground

We like nothing better than to mess up F-16

And send heavy bombers down to earth in teeny bits


Napoleon and his army never got to first base

Now we'll push those nasty Nazis in der fuehrer's face

We're here, we're there, we're everywhere

We're in the Nazi's hair


We're gremlins from the Kremlin

Knock-Knock. This is the Russian Wagner Group

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket