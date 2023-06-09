Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jeff Wagner, Director of Breaking the Oath and How Globalism is Knocking at Our Door
39 views
channel image
Patriot Strong
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Jeff Wagner, host of popular podcast 'The Patriot Review' and director of the ground breaking documentary 'Breaking the Oath' sits down and shares his thoughts on the process of creating this truth telling, and heart breaking documentary following the Schara family and so many others who have been effected by medical malpractice. We also dip our toes into the harsh reality of globalism knocking at our forefront. You can find more about Jeff and his podcasts, at redbloodedpatriots.com

Keywords
patriot reviewscharabreaking the oath

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket