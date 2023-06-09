Jeff Wagner, Director of Breaking the Oath and How Globalism is Knocking at Our Door

Jeff Wagner, host of popular podcast 'The Patriot Review' and director of the ground breaking documentary 'Breaking the Oath' sits down and shares his thoughts on the process of creating this truth telling, and heart breaking documentary following the Schara family and so many others who have been effected by medical malpractice. We also dip our toes into the harsh reality of globalism knocking at our forefront. You can find more about Jeff and his podcasts, at redbloodedpatriots.com

