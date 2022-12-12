Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】10/16/2022 Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP Has Brought the World’s Media
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/486904

摘要：From the 18th to 20th Congresses, the world's media are all bought in less than ten years. Twitter and Elon Mask want to earn money from the communist China, and they have to promise something for the Chinese Communist Party

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket