Scott Ritter: Its CIA job to make Iran ‘conducive’ to regime change - Judging Freedom clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 days ago

Scott Ritter: Its CIA job to make Iran ‘conducive’ to regime change

Donald Trump has made a decision to strike Iran “when the conditions can be met,” claims former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

💬 “I don't believe the conditions have been met,” he notes, pointing out that the “preparatory work” is a “CIA job.” 

💬 “Basically, to make conditions inside Iran conducive to regime change. That is the policy of the United States. I mean, the policy of the United States towards Iran is regime change 100%.”

Adding:

Iran breaks into geostationary orbit with Jaam-e Jam 1 satellite: What we know

The launch of Iran’s first geostationary broadcasting satellite was described by Press TV as a “transformative milestone” for the Iranian media infrastructure.

Based on the publicly available information, the satellite:

♦️ Was launched into space on February 12 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Russian Proton-M carrier rocket

♦️ Has a target geostationary orbit at approximately 34 degrees East longitude

♦️ Is associated with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and is designed to bolster its broadcasting services and coverage

This satellite launch helps Iran advance several goals:

🌏 With all of its previous satellites being low-Earth-orbit, Jaam-e Jam 1 marks Iran’s first foray into the geostationary satellite operations

🌏 This domestic broadcasting satellite helps Iran further cement its media sovereignty

🌏 Technological achievements like this one, made in the face of severe Western economic sanctions, further showcase Iran’s resilience and refusal to bow down to Washington and Brussels

Adding:

War is coming?

Observers point to what appears to be the largest US airlift to the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Adding:  🚨 US supercarrier enters Mediterranean, on the 18th

The US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford switched on its identification system near Gibraltar, signaling the carrier strike group’s entry into the Mediterranean.

The group could reach waters near Iran by Sunday, 22 February, observers note.

Adding:  Epstein’s last call 

On the night of his death, Jeffrey Epstein made a phone call that never happened, according to the official record, Geopolitics Prime has discovered.

Here’s what you need to know:

🌏 Last year, a concerned citizen requested Epstein's final call logs from the night he died. The Bureau of Prisons, an agency under the DOJ, responded with a chilling admission: "We located no records responsive to your request"

🌏 Why? Because around 7-8 pm on the night of his death, guards allowed Epstein to make an unmonitored, unrecorded call. His excuse was that he needed to call his mother, who had been dead for over 15 years

🌏 The call was never logged, never recorded, and never questioned—just one of many "lapses" that officials later cited as contributing to his suicide

🌏 Reports claim his lawyers were working on a plea deal. But someone made sure that audio would never exist

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
