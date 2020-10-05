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Tweet Series Day 19 (Oct 5, 2020)
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9 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @AdamSandler. He is a terrific talent that has been making me laugh for most of my life. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, he doesn’t dress up nice, and he has the respect of everyone everywhere. Something tells me he ignored certain circles in certain places. One of his good friends is @KevinJames. He is another one that looks like he avoided certain circles. Thank you both for all the laughter over the years. Kevin starred in “The King of Queens” with @PattonOswalt. He makes fun of everyone who is, you guessed it, a Trump Supporter. He is vicious. As a short guy myself, could it be that Patton suffers from little guy syndrome? I am not sure why. All I know is that he tweets vile stuff.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is once again @AdamSandler. He has done a number of fantastic movies. One great one is “50 First Dates”, it features the 50th state in our great nation, Hawaii. I would love to go back to Hawaii. It is so majestic, and the weather is fantastic. It is a little far away and very expensive to get to and live but if you have the opportunity you should definitely go. Another Great Adam Sandler Movie is “Big Daddy.” It is a wonderful story that pulls at your heartstrings. They knocked it out of the park. It just shows you what the love of a child can do to even the funniest bachelors. Child Protective Services did their job correctly in the movie. I am just praying that they are still doing their job.
Note—Play Video—Special Ed: I want to go to “Hawaii”
https://youtu.be/dh_eZ40e9Po; #Yay
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is once again @AdamSandler. He has done a number of fantastic movies. One great one is “50 First Dates”, it features the 50th state in our great nation, Hawaii. I would love to go back to Hawaii. It is so majestic, and the weather is fantastic. It is a little far away and very expensive to get to and live but if you have the opportunity you should definitely go. Another Great Adam Sandler Movie is “Big Daddy.” It is a wonderful story that pulls at your heartstrings. They knocked it out of the park. It just shows you what the love of a child can do to even the funniest bachelors. Child Protective Services did their job correctly in the movie. I am just praying that they are still doing their job.
Note—Play Video—Special Ed: I want to go to “Hawaii”
https://youtu.be/dh_eZ40e9Po; #Yay
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