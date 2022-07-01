MindRewire, Onion tops, and Heart coherence.Utilize the whole onion. Do not waste the green tops.AlsoIf you are interested in learning beyond heart coherence to stop Subconscious stress and trauma from your past. please email me at [email protected]. I have been teaching this for over 15 years and now only take private clients.. This course will be a one off that you can join for free. There is no charge for it, however if you can I will Accept donations For this full course. I will leave nothing out.I'm thinking we'll do this live either on YouTube live or in a zoom room in about 2 weeks.. Let me know if you're interested twisted. Thank you many blessings Christy





