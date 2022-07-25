When conservatives like Steve Bannon get convicted of non-crimes while a man who tries to murder a Republican congressman gets immediately released, you know this nation has a two-tier injustice system. Join Chet Martin and Brian Breault for this and other stories along with our great guests Kevin McGary and Dan Wos.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye