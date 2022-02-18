© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
02/14/2022 Steve Bannon: These mandates are coming off because of the forcing function from the people. Ben Harnwell: This tyranny is now going to end, not because the globalist elites are deigning to give us back our freedom, but because the people are uniting around the world with a raised fist to take it back to themselves.