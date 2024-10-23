U.S. Dollar In Deep Sh!t

BRICS Summit: Kazan, Russia (22-24 October 2024)

* Gold hits record high (again).

* Putin and BRICS+ nations slam U.S. dollar, taking direct aim at $ dominance.

* Are the legacy media ignoring this because they're in the tank for QueMala & the Dems?





Redacted News (23 October 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5jua8l-ukraine-admitting-defeat-in-last-ditch-move-putin-and-brics-slam-us-dollar-.html