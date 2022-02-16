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Prudent Mouths Promote Instruction - Proverbs 16:23 (NIV)
23 The hearts of the wise make their mouths prudent,
and their lips promote instruction.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wise provide reasonable advice for those who care to listen.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mr2z58mf
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