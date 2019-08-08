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FBI: Conspiracy Theorists Biggest Threat
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63 views • August 08, 2019
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According to documents obtained by Truth Unsealed, the FBI now considers conspiracy theorists to be the biggest national security issue. Are those of us who refuse to accept the main stream media’s account of what is happening in our government really a threat to our country? Or is it the regurgitated lies that the Deep State hopes will keep us sheeple, on our way to the slaughter? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
According to documents obtained by Truth Unsealed, the FBI now considers conspiracy theorists to be the biggest national security issue. Are those of us who refuse to accept the main stream media’s account of what is happening in our government really a threat to our country? Or is it the regurgitated lies that the Deep State hopes will keep us sheeple, on our way to the slaughter? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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