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Episode 98 - The Truth About Abraham Lincoln - Part I
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56 views • May 11, 2020
When you think of Abe Lincoln what do you think?
"Honest Abe?" A great orator? The Gettysburg Address? The five dollar bill? Mount Rushmore? He saved America? His assassination by John Wilkes Booth? His Zeus-like monument in Washington, D.C. He always ranks at or near the top of every list of “the greatest American Presidents.”
But what is the truth about Abraham Lincoln?
"Honest Abe?" A great orator? The Gettysburg Address? The five dollar bill? Mount Rushmore? He saved America? His assassination by John Wilkes Booth? His Zeus-like monument in Washington, D.C. He always ranks at or near the top of every list of “the greatest American Presidents.”
But what is the truth about Abraham Lincoln?
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