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Sarah Palin calls DNC speeches annoying, BS
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10 views • August 25, 2020
Former Alaska Governor and Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin comments on possibly unbalanced and biased political media coverage, her thoughts on Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's pick, the DNC's speakers and speeches, expectations for the RNC, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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