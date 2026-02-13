Epstein Proves Me Right (But It's WAY Worse!)

In this video, I break down how the latest Epstein revelations line up with what I’ve been warning about for years – manufactured consent, protected power networks, and a system that punishes honesty while shielding the truly untouchable. This is not about left vs right. It’s about what happens when corruption, blackmail, and secrecy become the operating system of “normal” society.





This is commentary and opinion, aimed at helping you think more clearly about the world you live in – not telling you what to believe. If you’re tired of feeling gaslit by headlines, partisan drama, and selective “justice,” this video is for you. I’m not here to defend any politician, party, or celebrity. I’m here to ask: What does this teach us about power, truth, and our own responsibility to stop outsourcing our conscience?





🧠 Topics in this video:

Why the Epstein story confirms deeper systemic issues

How narratives are managed to protect certain interests

Why “both sides” politics misses the real problem

Psychological tactics used to keep people confused, divided, and compliant

What real accountability and freedom would actually look like





📌 Important context:

This video is for educational discussion and commentary only. It does not promote or endorse any illegal activity, hate, or harassment toward any individual or group. All individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.





📧 MY OTHER LINKS: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth





