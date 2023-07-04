MSM CAUGHT LYING YET AGAIN.. WTFs new..?! ALL THE ABSTRACT WEATHER IS REALLY CAUSED BY GEO ENGINEERING..

FEAR PORN:Ocean temperatures around Australia the hottest for any June as UN declares an El Niño
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/ocean-temperatures-around-australia-the-hottest-for-any-june-as-un-declares-an-el-ni%C3%B1o/ar-AA1dq31z?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=76c75c82c7cd4d8897a63c680191409a&ei=49
UN warns world to prepare for El Nino impact
https://www.msn.com/en-au/weather/topstories/un-warns-world-to-prepare-for-el-nino-impact/ar-AA1dpIPd?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b3a6cfaac2b4451ba94e3defe07d85ec&ei=32
FACTS:
Earth Null School
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2015/06/03/1200Z/ocean/primary/waves/anim=off/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-231.78,-15.54,317/loc=149.923,-19.577
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=jma®ion=us&pkg=mslp_pcpn&runtime=2019120112&fh=66
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
https://earth.nullschool.net/
https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
https://weather.cod.edu/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
