MSM CAUGHT LYING YET AGAIN.. WTFs new..?! ALL THE ABSTRACT WEATHER IS REALLY CAUSED BY GEO ENGINEERING..
Alex Hammer
4167 Subscribers
157 views
Published a day ago

FEAR PORN:Ocean temperatures around Australia the hottest for any June as UN declares an El Niño

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/ocean-temperatures-around-australia-the-hottest-for-any-june-as-un-declares-an-el-ni%C3%B1o/ar-AA1dq31z?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=76c75c82c7cd4d8897a63c680191409a&ei=49

UN warns world to prepare for El Nino impact

https://www.msn.com/en-au/weather/topstories/un-warns-world-to-prepare-for-el-nino-impact/ar-AA1dpIPd?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b3a6cfaac2b4451ba94e3defe07d85ec&ei=32


FACTS:

Earth Null School

https://earth.nullschool.net/#2015/06/03/1200Z/ocean/primary/waves/anim=off/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-231.78,-15.54,317/loc=149.923,-19.577


http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#

https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=jma®ion=us&pkg=mslp_pcpn&runtime=2019120112&fh=66

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

https://earth.nullschool.net/

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

https://weather.cod.edu/

https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html


Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


