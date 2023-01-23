Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deeply Defining Grace and Mercy Clarifies Our Identity in Christ Confirms Janey Pitts
6 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published Monday |

Christians use words every day with reckless abandon, failing to understand what they mean. Janey Pitts is the author of Deeply Defined: Understanding Who You Are in Christ. Janey is also the Missions Mobilizer at New Work Fellowship, and discusses the importance of properly defining words like grace and holiness. Janey explains the delicate balance between doing things for the Lord and simply resting and being still in the Lord. “It’s important sometimes to just stop and BE,” she says. We don’t have to earn the Lord’s love or salvation. However, we are still called to use our gifts to glorify God. You don’t just sit and think about what God is calling you to do - it has to be accompanied by action!



TAKEAWAYS


Kaphar is a Hebrew word that means to cover, or atone for sin 


Grace is when God gives us what we don’t deserve, and mercy is when God doesn’t give us what we do deserve 


Salach is a Hebrew word that means to forgive, or to pardon 


Obedience means hearing God’s Word and then living it out 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3ZyOI90

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3SbSJvN 

Free Bible Study Discussion Guides: http://bit.ly/3CLtg6I 

Deeply Defined Book: https://amzn.to/3ksOSic


🔗 CONNECT WITH JANEY PITTS

Website: https://www.janeypitts.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialJaneyPitts/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialjaneypitts/ 

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/coryjane/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
christchristianityidentitymissionstina griffincounter culture mom showgrace and mercyjaney pittsnew work fellowship

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket