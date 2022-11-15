First fruits--first born connection and the Rapture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding the rapture using the biblical harvest patterns, prophetic layering and inference. Sounds boring...but it's not!!
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12XYx4GyGUFNJnn6MY0syClVjGjqElhwI/view?usp=share_link
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
“The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U
The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
“Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s
“Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing