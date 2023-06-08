https://gettr.com/post/p2j3xzh66e7

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Monica Luisi (Host of OAN): It is more important than ever that we get involved and speak out to safeguard our First Amendment rights; Nicole: the only reason why Mr. Miles Guo got locked up in federal prison is because he is taking down the CCP, and we have to continue to speak out against such injustice

6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】 “同一个美国”新闻网（OAN）主持人莫妮卡·佩奇·路易斯说：现在比以往任何时候都需要我们去参与、大声疾呼来捍卫美国第一修正案赋予我们的权利；郭文贵先生被关进监狱就是因为他要灭共，我们必须对这样的不公正继续发声、抗争

