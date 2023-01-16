Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 Covid shame up-ramping by John Flint. West Australians, slackers, be ASHAMED for not doing more! MVI_9476,8merged
34 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f0d97b0-dd9f-49fa-bd7f-7c09cd7eb700

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d269d5ad-b623-40a4-93fe-39d02cc11660

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fb80e1f6-0ea2-4626-91b0-3d7b0b50324d

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

John Flint, senior journalist, has been given the coveted slot, below the cartoon at ‘Opinion’ on page 39 of the Sunday Times January 8th edition, to continue the up-ramping of anxiety about the latest variants of Covid-19 ‘sweeping’ through the world. He calls people ‘extremely callous’ for not doing more to protect the vulnerable by curtailing more of their own freedoms, but misses the hypocrisy and irony of what he writes. His heart bleeds for the ‘dispensable’, while ignoring the huge number of Western Australians who our government treats as dispensable by coercing them to be injected with experimental ‘vaccine’ cocktails, now shown to be seriously dangerous. Not WELL DONE!, John Flint.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of John Flint, and others.

Keywords
current eventspoliticshuman rightsfreedom of choicecoercionlockdownsnuremberg codemask mandatescovid-19 vaccinationssunday timesjohn flinthuman rights abrogationsharming young to protect old

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket