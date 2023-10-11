Create New Account
What Was the REAL Impact of COVID Lockdowns?
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
526 Subscribers
111 views
Published Yesterday

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/what-was-the-real-impact-of-covid-lockdowns/

Professor of Medicine & Medical Ethics, Alvin Moss, MD, discusses the mounting data revealing ethical problems with the COVID lockdowns, from “deaths of despair,” to the impacts on education, and the underprivileged.

POSTED: September 28, 2023

Keywords
datamedicalethicscovidlockdownsdeathsofdespairimpactsoneducation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket